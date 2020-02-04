"Make It Sweet": Old Dominion achieves multiple RIAA certifications

ABC/Image Group LA

The group revealed on Instagram that five of their hits have received certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. "Hotel Key" has been certified platinum, while both "Written in the Sand" and their 2015 breakthrough single, "Break Up with Him," have gone two times platinum.

Meanwhile, "Make It Sweet" and "Nowhere Fast" have achieved RIAA Gold status.

"Incredible. Thank you," the band writes alongside a photo sharing the news. Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town was one of the many people to comment, sending her congratulations via three hand clap emojis.

Each song except for "Nowhere Fast," which is a deep cut off the band's debut studio album, Meat and Candy, has reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Old Dominion's new single from their latest self-titled album is "Some People Do," co-written by Thomas Rhett.

The We Are Old Dominion Tour will run from May through August, with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearceserving as opening acts.

