"Make It Sweet": Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey reflects on the decade that was

ABC/Image Group LAFor Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion, the most surprising aspect of his career this past decade is the fact that he went from being an unknown songwriter to part of the reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year.

OD's lead singer participated in Rolling Stone's year-end series "So, How Was Your Decade?," a questionnaire submitted to multiple artists asking them to reflect on the 2010s. For Matthew, this decade symbolized his rise from a behind-the-scenes songwriter who penned "Make You Miss Me" for Sam Hunt, Kenny Chesney's "Save it For a Rainy Day" and many other hits, to being the frontman of the popular country group that's racked up seven number-one hits of their own.

"I went from being a broke songwriter to selling out arenas," Matthew writes in response to "the craziest thing that happened to me in the 2010s." He also noted that his least favorite music trend was "the inability to reach fair compensation for songwriters in the streaming world."

Additionally, Ramsey's most streamed show of the decade was Game of Thrones and the best concert he experienced was John Mayer in Amsterdam.

Other artists who have participated in "So, How Was Your Decade?" include Miranda Lambert, Louis Tomlinson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

