"Make Me Want To" celebrate: Jimmie Allen hits number one, welcomes baby girl

Dustin HaneyJimmie Allen is back at the top of the charts.

The young hitmaker has scored his second number-one single with "Make Me Want To," on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and Mediabase chart.

Following in the footsteps of his debut chart-topper, "Best Shot," the accomplishment makes Jimmie the first African-American country artist in history to launch his career with two consecutive number-one singles.

The news also comes at the same time as the arrival of Jimmie's new baby, as his fiancée Alexis Gale gave birth to their daughter Naomi Sunday.

"The cool thing is I thought the best part of day would be getting a number one, but a few hours later my daughter, Naomi was born. The baby and momma are doing great," Jimmie says. "March 1st will forever be my favorite day. Never give up on your dreams or yourself. Love always wins.”

"Make Me Want To" and "Best Shot" are featured on Jimmie's 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane.

