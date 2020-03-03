"Make Me Want To" makes history: Jimmie Allen sets a record as he welcomes baby girl

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAJimmie Allen's celebrating the second number one of his career this week with "Make Me Want To," as he also welcomes newborn daughter Naomi into the world.

Last month at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Jimmie revealed he had a pretty cool vision for how the stars might align.

"It would be dope for the baby to come [in] February," he told ABC Audio, "get a number one in February, and it's Black History Month."

Jimmie came close to hitting his goal, as Naomi arrived on Sunday, March 1, and "Make Me Want To" officially assumed the number one position on Monday. The Delaware native still managed to make country music history as well, becoming the first black artist ever to have his first two singles top the chart.

The "Best Shot" hitmaker credits his new little girl with some of the good things happening these days, in a tip of the hat to the Nashville phenomenon lots of singer/songwriters call "baby luck."

"Since this baby thing, the craziest things have happened," Jimmie explains. "Like the people I've been able to meet and work with, from actors to country artists to pop artists. Like I was hanging out... sitting around playing guitars at Brad Paisley's house, me, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker."

"And I'm sitting there the whole time like, 'How am I even in this room right now? Like, these are legends, you know, hanging out with little ole me,'" he adds.

Jimmie thinks his friends Maren Morris and Kane Brown may be good luck charms as well, since they occupied neighboring chart positions when he grabbed his first number one in November of 2018. In an interesting twist, Kane's on track to succeed Jimmie next week with his latest hit, "Homesick."

