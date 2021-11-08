“Make time for you”: Jimmie Allen opens up about career and life balance in ABC’s ‘Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards’

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Ahead of the CMA Awards this week, ABC is catching up with some of country music’s biggest acts to get a behind-the-scenes look at their lives in Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards.

One of those artists is Jimmie Allen, who in the midst of a run on Dancing with the Stars and prepping for the awards show, says he’s intentional about carving out me-time into his schedule.

“You got to make time for yourself. The one thing I’ve learned and that I try to tell artists all the time is ‘people will put everything in your schedule. The one thing they will never put in your schedule is a break,'” he reveals.

Among the activities the hitmaker uses to unwind is fishing, calling himself an “outdoorsy guy.” “You have to still chase your dream, but make time for you,” he continues. “Mental sanity is very important.”

The special also includes interviews with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and a look at family time at home with Lady A.

Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

