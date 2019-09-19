Man Accused of Dropping Explosives on Ex-Girlfriend’s Property Via Drone

A Pennsylvania man is accused of using a drone to drop explosives on his ex-girlfriend’s property, a federal prosecutor says.

According to reports, 44-year-old Jason Muzzicato is suspected of instigating a series of explosions that occurred near his home earlier this year.

Although he has not been charged with detonating explosives, Muzzicato has already been charged with knowingly operating an aircraft without registration, as well as possession of illegal weapons.

Federal authorities who raided his home and business last June recovered several firearms and improvised explosive devices.

His girlfriend filed an order for protection from abuse two years ago, meaning that it was illegal for Muzzicato to have firearms, according to reports.