Man accused of stabbing 81-year-old deaf woman in West Palm Beach

22-year-old Branden Saintard approached the elderly woman who was gardening, and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before running away, deputies said.

Witnessess say they saw the woman’s son-in-law grab a crowbar and follow Saintard until deputies arrived.

Police arrested Saintard and took him in for questioning.

He confessed to the stabbing and also claimed he wanted to stab the victim’s daughter.

“This morning I woke up wanting to prove I’m God for my girl,” he told deputies, according to a probable cause affidavit. “I left my house with a knife to kill the first person I saw.”

Saintard’s father, Frantz Saintard, told deputies that his son had been “acting crazy” for three months.

Deputies said his father didn’t seem surprised about the incident and Saintard showed no remorse for his actions.

Saintard faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The woman is expected to survive after she had surgery. She suffered seven stab wounds to her abdomen, chest and back.