Man Accused of Violating Emergency Order, Ramming Deputy’s Car for Marijuana Run

A Palm Beach County man decided to break Florida’s stay-at-home order Monday night to visit a friend and smoke marijuana.

However, authorities say he did more than that.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began when a license plate reader alerted them to a stolen car near Lantana Road and Military Trail.

After making a traffic stop on the car, a deputy approached the driver, who put the car into reverse and hit the patrol car, striking the deputy’s elbow in the process.

The driver then sped away, as deputies used stop sticks to deflate the tires on the car, which eventually came to a stop at Haverhill Road and Nash Trail.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Matthew Souverain of Boynton Beach, told deputies that he panicked when he hit the deputy’s car. Matthews was unable to explain why he fled from deputies or where the car came from. He claimed he was not aware it was stolen, the arrest report states.

When deputies asked why he was out driving during the state of emergency, Souverain replied that he was going to a friend’s house to smoke marijuana and hang out.

He is charged with violating a state order, fleeing and eluding police, grand theft auto, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.