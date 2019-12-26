Man Allegedly Attacks Mail Carrier in Miami-Dade

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a mail carrier in northwest Miami-Dade County on Christmas Eve.

Miami-Dade Police detectives say the victim was in her postal truck preparing for her next stop just before noon on Tuesday.

At that point, 45-year-old Sosthene Louis jumped through the open driver’s door. The incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

A witness says Louis had been sitting down in the middle of a nearby intersection before the attack.

The judge asked Louis in bond court on Wednesday, “You don’t think that’s unlawful touching?”

A public defender replied, “Now, remember that it must with the intent to commit an unlawful touching. I don’t know if that’s his intent,” which led the judge responding, “I think I can infer it certainly from the facts of lying his body across the victim against her will.”

The surveillance video shows the postal worker leaving the vehicle to deliver mail. A few moments later, she is seen returning to the truck.

After Louis jumps through the door, the victim is seen pushing him off of her using her right arm. She also appears to say something as she repeatedly motions with her hand.

The video shows the postal worker closing the vehicle’s door. Louis then jumps on the hood and yanks a windshield wiper, before going into a store. He was arrested when he returned to the area later in the day.

Louis’ attorney says his client was not trying to attack the mail carrier.

According to the judge, “He laid on top of her in a mail truck — certainly against her will — OK, so I am finding probable cause. The issue with him is that he’s a walk-away from a program. He clearly suffers from mental health issues, so it needs to be flagged or alerted to your felony counterpart to see if this is something that — I really don’t know on this charge what the state attorney’s position is going to be. I don’t know.”

The U.S. Postal Inspector released a statement about the incident, which reads in part, “The safety of our employees has always been our main priority and we are very appreciative of MDPD’s quick response and apprehension of this individual. Once we were made aware of this incident our Postal Police officers responded and assisted MDPD with their investigation. We will be following this matter closely to determine what actions need to be taken to ensure that this does not occur again.”

Louis is charged with burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief.

A judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and denied bond.