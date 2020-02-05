Man arrested after disturbing video shows him abusing a dog in elevator

A 21-year-old man was caught on video abusing his friend’s dog in a Brickell elevator.

Surveillance video footage showed Karim Ellaisy getting into the elevator with the 6-month-old Siberian Husky, shortly after the dog appeared to have had an accident and that’s when Ellaisy grabbed the dog by its leash and slammed him into a wall before throwing punches repeatedly.

Ellaisy was arrested during the last week of January, and is being charged with animal cruelty.

According to reports Ellaisy bonded out, and is expected back in court on Feb. 28.