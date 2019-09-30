Man arrested after fatally shooting suspected burglar and going back to sleep without calling police

Authorities in Texas have arrested a man who fatally shot a suspected burglar and went back to sleep without contacting authorities.

The incident was reported Thursday at a home on the 5400 block of Philip Avenue in Dallas.

Officials say 72-year-old James Michael Meyer reported that he heard a noise in his yard around 5:00 am and went to check it out. When Meyer looked through his window, he says he noticed a man near his shed with a pickax.

Meyer then retrieved his gun and went outside to confront the suspect. The resident chambered a round and yelled to the suspect to “stop what he doing and not come any closer or else he’d shoot.” Meyer says the suspect then took several steps towards him and that’s when Meyer fired a warning shot.

The suspect then reportedly dropped the pickax and took off running into a nearby park.

Meyer says he then fired in the direction of the park before walking back inside and going to back to bed.

The resident says that at 7:00 am he then woke up for the morning and noticed what looked like a black bag laying on the ground at the park, however, upon further inspection, Meyer realized it was a body.

According to the report, Meyer’s wife then contacted an attorney and that’s when Meyer’s called authorities to report the attempted burglary with a suspect in need of medical attention.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified deceased male but stated that they did not find bullet casings.

Meyer later told authorities that he cleaned up the casings and threw them in the trash.

While Meyer is claiming his actions were in self defense prosecutors are reporting that once the suspect dropped the pickax and ran away, there was no longer any danger to Meyer.

He has since been taken to the Dallas County Jail and was being held on a $150,000 bail.

Several other sources have reported that he has since been released from jail but is still facing murder charges.