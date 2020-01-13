Man arrested after hitting a woman with a bat for refusing to get him a cheeseburger

A 26-year-old Pennsylvanian man has been arrested after he reportedly struck a woman over the head with a baseball bat because she refused to get him a cheeseburger.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Wednesday on the 600 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown.

Officials say the suspect Michael Felton, began arguing with the victim about getting him a cheeseburger and when she refused, he retrieved a bat and struck her with it.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a head injury, while Felton was taken into police custody on charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

It is unclear how the victim and the suspect know each other.