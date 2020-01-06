Man arrested after putting a gun to his son’s head for drinking last soda

A Louisiana man was arrested after he allegedly put a loaded gun to his 9-year-old son’s head because his son drank the last Dr. Pepper they had in the home.

The incident was reported at a home in West Monroe on December 28th.

Authorities say the 9-year-old’s mother contacted them after the child told her what happened while he was in the care of his father.

Officials spoke to the boy’s 11-year-old sister about the incident as well. The girl told authorities that while she did not see what happened, her father admitted that he put a gun to her brother’s head.

The mother also indicated that their father had been drinking at the time of the incident.

Police were able to make contact with the father identified as Chad Kinnaird at his own home. Kinnaird denied the children’s allegations but allowed police to conduct a search of his home.

During a search, officials discovered a loaded gun on a nightstand near his bed.

Kinnaird has since been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one charge of felony violation of protective order and one charge of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

His bail has been set at $125,000.