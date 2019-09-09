Man arrested after video shows him punching his dog multiple times

The Lee County Sheriff Office says they have arrested a 28-year-old man who was reportedly videotaped kicking and punching his dog.

The incident occurred in the area of Hannah Ave South and 17th Street SW in Lehigh Acres.

According to the report, a resident turned over a Ring.com video on Sunday, showing the suspect, Joshua Ray Schlotmann pin the dog to the ground and “deliver three closed-fisted blows” to the dog.

Authorities then identified and interviewed Schlotmann before officially arresting him.

Schlotmann is now facing aggravated animal cruelty and Inflict Pain/Torture/Serious Injury/Death to an Animal charges.

The dog named “Thanos” has since been removed from the suspects custody and is now in the care of Lee County Domestic Animal Services.