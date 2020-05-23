Man arrested for 3 sexual batteries in St. Lucie County

Police have arrested a man for multiple sexual assaults in Fort Pierce over the last four years.

29-year-old Kano Roen Demetrius Brown was arrested on Thursday in the 1900 block of S. 26th Street in Fort Pierce and has been charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, and kidnapping charges.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara called the details of the crimes “chilling.”

Sheriff Mascara said that Brown is accused of multiple violent attacks on women dating back to 2016. The crimes occurred in 2016, 2019, and last month.

“Every one of these victims experienced violence at the hands of this animal,” Sheriff Mascara said.

Investigators were able to link Brown’s DNA to all three sexual assaults.

Brown was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone who may have been victimized by Brown to call 772-462-3230, or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE: