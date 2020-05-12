Man arrested in connection to overnight burglary and arson in Jupiter neighborhood

On Monday Jupiter Police arrested a man who they say broke into a car and set it on fire.

Police responded to the scene in the Bluffs community at around 3am Monday morning after receiving a call that a vehicle and home were on fire. Upon arriving, police say they noticed several vehicles along Seashore Drive had been burglarized.

After hours of investigating, officials got a call from a resident saying that the suspect was hiding in the backyard of a neighbor’s home.

Jupiter Police then arrested 22-year-old Tyrease Lyons and he now faces charges of first-degree arson, occupied residential burglary, burglary to a conveyance and trespassing.