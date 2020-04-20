Man attempts to rob a convenience store using a pipe

Officials in Fort Myers are currently searching for a man who reportedly attacked a convenience store clerk with a metal object.

The incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on 11700 S Cleveland Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Officials say the suspect came into the store with a metal pipe and demanded that the clerk give him money from the cash register, however, the clerk decided to fight back.

The suspect then ran out of the store and away from the scene.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shared a video on their Facebook page:



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, standing between 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 5-feet-7-inches with a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Officials are asking for anyone who believes that they have information about the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-780-TIPS.