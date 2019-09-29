Man Beats, Robs Pregnant Woman in Lake Worth Beach

A local man assaulted and robbed a pregnant woman late last week because he has no money, according to deputies.

Officials with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking on D Street in Lake Worth Beach last Friday just before noon, when 29-year-old Malcom Hodges grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground. He then punched her in the stomach, despite seeing she was clearly pregnant, stole her purse and fled on foot.

Deputies arrested him near the scene around 6:30 p.m. Friday. He told deputies that he steals from people in that area when he is out of money.

Hodges was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with Robbery – No Firearm Or Weapon, and Aggravated Battery – Offender Knew/Should Have Known Victim Was Pregnant.

He is currently being held on $50,000 bond.

According to PBSO, the victim is in good condition.