Man Bypasses Security, Enters Florida High School Classroom

A Central Florida school district is reviewing its security procedures, after a man reportedly entered a campus, bypassed security, and walked into a classroom during school hours.
According to officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place last Friday at Spruce Creek High School in Daytona Beach.
Deputies arrested 51-year-old Derek Marlowe of Daytona Beach. They say he was highly intoxicated and had a pocket knife at the time of his arrest.
Investigators add that he had no business to conduct on campus, and that the school did not follow security protocols.
The Volusia County Schools Safety and Security Team says it will ensure that security procedures are followed in the future.