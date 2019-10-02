Man Bypasses Security, Enters Florida High School Classroom

A Central Florida school district is reviewing its security procedures, after a man reportedly entered a campus, bypassed security, and walked into a classroom during school hours.

According to officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place last Friday at Spruce Creek High School in Daytona Beach.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Derek Marlowe of Daytona Beach. They say he was highly intoxicated and had a pocket knife at the time of his arrest.

Investigators add that he had no business to conduct on campus, and that the school did not follow security protocols.