A man was caught on tape trying to kill a dog near Ocean Drive and 13th Street, Sunday afternoon.

The video shows a man choking the dog with the leash, and yanking him to the ground.

Witnesses were screaming and crying in hopes that the man would stop. Others stepped in and held down the dog’s attacker, 51-year-old Louis Sepulveda, until police arrived.

Sepulveda was arrested and is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

There is currently no word on the dog’s well-being.

