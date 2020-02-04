Man dies after becoming trapped inside of a donation bin

Officials in Tennessee are reporting that a man has died after he became trapped inside of a donation bin just outside of a Walmart.

The incident was reported Sunday at the establishment in Clarksville.

Authorities say they responded to the scene to find the lower half of an adult male protruding from the bin.

Officials were able to extract the man from the bin, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time how long the man may have been stuck in the bin or his exact cause of death. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, however, they did report that they do not suspect foul play.