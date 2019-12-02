Man dies after being injured by device he made to protect his home

Officials in Maine are reporting that a 65-year-old man has died after he was injured by a device he made to protect his home.

The Van Buren Police Department received a call from the victim, Ronald Cyr, on Thanksgiving saying that he had been shot.

When authorities arrived, they found Cyr with a gun shot wound and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

During their investigation, officials say they found a device connected to the door of the home that was designed to fire a handgun at anyone who tried to enter. After getting into the home, authorities then found several other concerning devices and contacted the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

It was later concluded that Cyr’s death was due to an “unintentional discharge of one of his homemade devices,” according to the police department.