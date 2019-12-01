Man Dies After Collapsing on Boat During Diving Trip

A diver died after collapsing on a charter boat in Juno Beach Friday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the charter boat captain requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard when 43-year-old James Ligon of Kennesaw, Georgia, collapsed on the vessel’s deck and hit his head.

Ligon did not show any signs of distress when he surfaced from the water, deputies say.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the call and took Ligon on their boat for treatment. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are now investigating the death.