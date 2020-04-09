Man Dies After Trying to Rush Past Security Checkpoint at FLL

A homeless man who apparently tried to bypass security checkpoints at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ended up scuffling with deputies and later died at a hospital, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the Jet Blue area in Terminal 3, officials say.
Sgt Donald Prichard stated, “The suspect had an unknown medical event and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Two deputies also sustained minor injuries during the security encounter at the airport.
The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
Prichard says the investigation is ongoing.