Man dies in police-involved shooting

Officials in Fort Lauderdale are reporting that one person is dead after a police-involved shooting.

The incident was reported Sunday around 9:00 pm near Northwest 24th Avenue and Sixth Court.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue officials say they responded to the scene after receiving a call about a sexual battery incident.

Authorities say after they spoke with the victim, they spotted the suspect and pursued him.

During the pursuit, an officer discharged their weapon in an effort to take the suspect into custody.

Paramedics transported the suspect to Broward Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating the sexual battery claim, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.