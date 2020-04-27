Man dressed in gorilla suit enters wrong home and scares little girl

A 31-year-old has been arrested after he barged into a home wearing a gorilla suit, and scared a young girl who was sitting inside.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

Officials say Richard Muzick snuck into the home through the backdoor where he eventually encountered the young girl. He then attempted to flee the scene but was confronted by a resident who realized that Muzick had just came from inside the home.

Muzick was able to get away initially but was later captured by police a few blocks away from the scene.

When authorities questioned Muzick about the incident, he told them that he was looking for someone and thought he entered another home.

He has since been charged with aggravated burglary.