Man faces capital murder charge after shooting child who startled him

An Alabama man is currently facing a capital murder charge after he fatally shot a 7-year-old who startled him out of his sleep.

The incident occurred early Friday at a trailer park in Montgomery.

Officials reported that Omarion Greenhouse was sleeping on the couch in the trailer when the child startled him awake. That’s when Greenhouse immediately grabbed his gun and shot the child.

Authorities were called to the scene and the child was taken to the hospital where he later died. It is unclear in the shooting was intentional, however, it is considered a capital offense in Alabama to kill anyone under the age of 14.