A Kansas man was sitting in his house when he noticed a 6-foot boa constrictor in his living room couch.

Butler County District #3 responded to a call on Monday from a man who reported finding the snake.

Fire rescue crews arrived to the mans home in Rose Hill, and were able to safely remove the snake.

Officials say the homeowner has no clue where the snake came from or who it belongs to.

Law enforcement is urging anyone who may know who the snake belongs to, to call officials at 316-776-0401.