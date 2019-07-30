Man finds dead baby in his recently deceased mother’s freezer

A police department in St. Louis is currently investigating after a man reported that he found a dead baby in his deceased mother’s freezer.

The discovery was made Sunday while the man was cleaning out his mother’s apartment, after she died of lung cancer on July 21st.

The son, Adam Smith, told reporters that he remembers seeing the box in the freezer growing up but that he never opened it because he and his sister were always told that the contents within the box were none of their business. Moments before opening the box, Smith says that he took a picture of the box and sent it to his girlfriend telling her that after all of these years he was finally going to see what was in the mystery box.

Smith says he always believe that it may been the top of his mother’s wedding cake or maybe some money as his mother did not have a bank account, but that he never expected to find the mummified remains of a newborn wrapped in a pink blanket.

After the discovery, Smith says he has been learning more about his mother’s past through family members. He says he was told that his mother gave birth to twins at one point in her life but that one of them was stillborn and she put the other up for adoption.

Another relative told him that his mother had several marriages and that she would disappear all of the time.

Smith also contacted his father whom he has been estranged from and was told that his mother was pregnant on their first date but that when his father saw her again, she wasn’t.

“Even as she was on her deathbed, she never told me what was in that box,” Smith said. “That’s what makes me think maybe she did something to this baby and didn’t want to tell anyone because she was afraid she would get in trouble.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the discovery and have since taken a DNA sample from Smith.