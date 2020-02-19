Man fleeing manslaughter charges arrested in Broward

Investigators in Connecticut are reporting that a suspect facing manslaughter charges in the death of his ex-girlfriend has been apprehended in Broward County.

49-year-old John Shepard was arrested over the weekend after the story of his disappearance aired on Eye Witness News and prompted multiple people to call in with tips.

Authorities say in 2013 Shepard had been drinking and caused a rollover crash while off-roading.

His girlfriend Leah Coleman, was injured in the crash and later died from her injuries.

Shepard then left the state before the police could issue a warrant.