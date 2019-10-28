Man found shot to death inside Delray Beach apartment

Delray Beach police are currently investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot in an apartment complex.

The discovery was made at the Linton Ridge apartment complex in the 2200 block of Linton Ridge Circle on Sunday.

Authorities say neighbors became concerned when they had not seen the victim in a few days and they began to smell an unusual odor coming from the apartment.

When authorities arrived to the apartment, they found the 29-year-old man dead of an apparent bullet wound.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim, however, they asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.