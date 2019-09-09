Man has seizure while standing on top of truck at football game

A die-hard Cleveland Browns fan is currently recovering in the hospital after he reportedly had a seizure while standing on top of his truck at the Browns tailgate.

Video of the incident went viral after it was caught on live tv by Cleveland 19 News, who was covering the first game of the season from the parking lot.

The video shows 40-year-old Andy Shepard in the background of the newscast standing on top of his truck as he takes a picture of the crowd. Suddenly he falls from the truck and lands on his head.

The reporter Glenn Forbes later reported that Shepard received aid from EMS techs and they were treating him for a gash on his head.

*Disturbing video:Viewer discretion advised*

He is sitting up and responsive. Multiple EMS techs are speaking with him and treating an injury to the side of his head. Ambulance waiting. @cleveland19news https://t.co/ZC813c6Kq7 — Glenn Forbes (@GlennForbes1) September 8, 2019

Many people joked about the video saying that it was a testament to how the Browns season would be.

The man’s 17-year-old son, however, says the situation was much more serious than it appeared to be on tv and he would like people to stop joking about it.

Shepards’ son reported that his father suffered a seizure while on top of his truck and was advised to go to the hospital despite refusing to go at first. He now remains in the hospital in critical condition and will need three surgeries.

A Gofundme page has since been set up to help the family with medical bills.