Man Hit, Killed While Teaching Daughter How to Park

A Pinellas County father died this week in a freak accident, while teaching his daughter how to park a pickup truck.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday night, as the 46-year-old was trying to teach his 15-year-old daughter to park in an empty lot in Tarpon Springs.

The man exited the vehicle while the teenager was pulling into the parking space.

As her father stood in front of the truck, the daughter accidentally stepped on the accelerator, hitting him and a nearby tree.

First responders found the girl tending to her dad when they arrived.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.