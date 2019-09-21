Man jailed after sending threats to Palm Beach Gardens church

A man is behind bars after police say he threatened a Palm Beach Gardens church via text message.

Police say 40-year-old Jose Angel Gonzalez sent a text message to an employee of Christ Fellowship Church saying he was en route to commit an act of violence.

Gonzalez voluntarily turned himself into authorities and claimed he was joking about the text message.

He is charged with sending electronic written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Christ Fellowship Church Senior Pastor Todd Mullins released the following statement: I thank the Palm Beach Gardens police department for their swift action. We are grateful for their support in keeping our church and community safe.

Gonzalez’s first court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.