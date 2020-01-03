Man kills four of his neighbors’ dogs to make “doggy coat”

A Kentucky man has been arrested after he reportedly killed and skinned four dogs to make what he called a “doggy coat.”

38-year-old Jonathan D. Watkins was arrested on December 23rd after one of his neighbor’s contacted police about the incident.

The neighbor told authorities that Watkins showed up to their home around 1:20 pm covered in blood and asking for a cigarette. When the neighbor inquired why Watkins was covered in blood, Watkins replied “I’ve been skinning dogs.”

The neighbor says he didn’t initially believe Watkins, however, when the neighbor went walking by Watkins home later that afternoon, they saw what they believed to be four animal skins and two dog carcasses on his porch. That’s when the neighbor called police.

Authorities say two residents contacted them earlier about their missing dogs, however, authorities had not been able to locate them.

When a trooper made contact with Watkins about the missing dogs and the carcasses on his porch, Watkins told the trooper: “I’m making myself a Doggy Coat. ” He then went on to say that he didn’t see anything wrong with making the coat and that he killed the animals by “stabbing them in the heart” before he skinned them and abandoned their carcasses over a nearby hill.

Watkins is now facing animal cruelty charges in addition to charges for tampering with physical evidence.