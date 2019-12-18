Man pays electric bills for families about to lose power

A Florida man does a good deed after he decided to pay for the power bills of 36 families with past due accounts.

Mike Esmond tells the Pensacola News Journal that he once spent a Christmas without electricity. Esmond recalls spending the Christmas of 1983 with his 3 daughters without heat and power because he could not pay his bill. He says it was one of the coldest days on record in Pensacola at only 9 degrees and remembers there were icicles hanging off the window.

Esmond who is now 73 runs a successful small business and this Christmas he wanted to make sure no one spends Christmas like he did in 1983. He went to the city of Gulf Breeze this month and requested a list of all utility accounts that were past due and at risk of having their gas and water turned off.

Then he paid off all 36 of them which ended up totaling about $4,600.

One woman posted her gratitude on Facebook. Angela Cascio, a mother of four who was struggling to choose between paying bills or buying presents for her kids, posted “angels absolutely walk among us.