Man plays with 9-foot alligator until it tires, pulls from Parkland pool

An animal trapper found a unique way to remove an alligator from a Florida pool.

Celebrity trapper Paul Bedard, who is contracted with the state’s nuisance alligator program, was dispatched to a Parkland home on Wednesday after receiving a complaint about a 9-foot alligator swimming freely in the pool.

Bedard said he was able to pull the 185-pound reptile out of the water once it grew tired from playing with him.

He described the reptile as “mellow” and named it Cool Hand Luke after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman.

‘Cool Hand Luke’ was relocated to the Everglades.

Bedard starred in Animal Planet’s reality show Gator Boys.