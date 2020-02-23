Man Pleads Guilty to Taking Photos at Florida Navy Base

A Chinese man pleaded guilty on Friday to taking photographs of a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys.

According to The Miami Herald, 27-year-old Lyuyou Liao appeared in U.S. District Court in Key West two months after he was arrested for using his cellphone to take photos in a restricted area of the Naval Air Station known as the Truman Annex.

Liao was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with entering Naval property for the purpose of photographing defense installations.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to one count of photographing or sketching defense installations and faces up to one year in prison.

Two Chinese nationals were arrested early last month, when they drove into the base and began taking pictures after a security officer said they could not enter the property without military identification.

In addition, another Chinese man, 20-year-old Zhao Qianli, pleaded guilty last year to illegally taking photographs at the same Florida Keys installation. He was sentenced to a year in federal prison.