Man points handgun at customer in deli line at Orlando Publix

Police are trying to identify a man who pointed a handgun at the face of a 73-year-old man who was in line at the deli counter of an Orlando Publix.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the 73-year-old man said he was just standing in line at the deli on Saturday evening when he noticed the man next in line glaring at him.
The 73-year-old man then asked the glaring man “Sir, what can I do for you?” “Do we know each other?”, according to an arrest report.
The man then stepped back, drew a handgun, and aimed it at the other man’s face. As he was pointing the gun, he told the other man not to mess with him, the report said.
The 73-year-old man backed away with his hands up and the other man, who was wearing a mask and gloves, put the gun under his shirt before walking away.
Other shoppers and employees fled the scene, police said.
Police received several calls saying there was a gunman inside the store.
When officials arrived to the scene, store employees told them the victim is a regular at the store. They said the gunman seemed “furious,” according to the police report.
Surveillance video matched the victim’s account and showed the gunman had his finger on the trigger “[d]uring the entire encounter,” Officer John Dalles’ arrest report said.