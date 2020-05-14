Man points handgun at customer in deli line at Orlando Publix

Police are trying to identify a man who pointed a handgun at the face of a 73-year-old man who was in line at the deli counter of an Orlando Publix.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the 73-year-old man said he was just standing in line at the deli on Saturday evening when he noticed the man next in line glaring at him.

The 73-year-old man then asked the glaring man “Sir, what can I do for you?” “Do we know each other?”, according to an arrest report.

The man then stepped back, drew a handgun, and aimed it at the other man’s face. As he was pointing the gun, he told the other man not to mess with him, the report said.

The 73-year-old man backed away with his hands up and the other man, who was wearing a mask and gloves, put the gun under his shirt before walking away.

Other shoppers and employees fled the scene, police said.

Police received several calls saying there was a gunman inside the store.

When officials arrived to the scene, store employees told them the victim is a regular at the store. They said the gunman seemed “furious,” according to the police report.