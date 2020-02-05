Man receives 55,000 identical letters from student loan company

An Ohio man received about 55,000 copies of the same exact letter from College Avenue Student Loans.

Dan Cain of Twinsburg told WOIO that he knew there was a problem as soon as the clerk at his post office told him that he had too much mail to walk through the front door with.

Cain said there was about 79 trays of letters with about 700 letters in each.

In a statement obtained by WOIO, the college loan company said the letter was in regards to Cain’s daughter’s student loan being due /

The company blamed the mistake on a computer glitch.