Man reportedly sets home on fire to kill his daughter after an argument

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that they have arrested a 46-year-old man who reportedly set his mobile home on fire to kill his 22-year-old daughter after an argument.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Paynesville.

Authorities say they received a call from the victim, Jamey Newport stating that her father was going to set their home on fire. During the phone call, authorities reported that Newport than began screaming and coughing claiming that her father had set the home on fire and that she was trapped inside.

A responding officer found black smoke coming out of the mobile home and could hear Newport screaming inside. The officer attempted to get inside the home from there rear where he heard the victim screaming, however, he was unsuccessful before the home was engulfed in flames.

The officer then went back to the front of the home, where he found the victim’s father John Newport yelling at the victim through a broken window.

He then attempted to get back into the home through a door and then through a broken window but eventually retreated. He was eventually restrained by the officer and taken to a hospital to for treatment on his injuries.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and immediately put out the fire and pulled the victim from the home.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the report, the two argued about Jamey’s plans to move out of the home and that John posted on Facebook Friday that he planned to burn down his house.

John has since been taken Stearns County Jail and charged with second-degree murder. He remains behind bars on a $2 million bond.