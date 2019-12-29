Man Rescued from Rip Current Near Riviera Beach

Lifeguards rescued an unidentified man who was caught in a rip current near Riviera Beach just before noon Saturday.

The incident happened behind the Marriott Oceana Palms resort at 3200 North Ocean Drive on Singer Island.

Several units from Riviera Beach Fire Rescue and Ocean Rescue responded to the scene.

Several RBFR & Ocean Rescue units responded to a Open Water Incident. One person pulled from a rip current by lifeguards behind 3200 North Ocean Drive. The patient was transported by RBFR to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/alTNI9eRRc — RIVIERA BEACH FIRE RESCUE (@RBFRMPIO87) December 28, 2019

Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

No other information has been released as of this time.