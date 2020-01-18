Man returns $43,000 he found in thrift store couch

A Michigan man purchased a couch from a thrift store, and what he found in the couch was quite unbelievable.

Howard Kirby found $43,000 in the used sofa that was purchased from Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Michigan. According to reports, Kirby said a cushion from the couch felt “off” and when his daughter opened the cushions they discovered the cash.

Kirby said he called the shop, and they were was able to track the sofa to its original owner namedKim Fauth-Newberry.

Fauth-Newberry said that the sofa belonged to her grandfather.

Legally Kirby could have kept the cash, however, he decided to return the money.