Man robbed by woman pretending to be an ICE agent

Authorities in Palm Beach County are currently searching for a woman who reportedly stopped a man while pretending to be an ICE agent and robbed him.

The incident was reported on October 12 near the 700 block of 48th Street.

The victim who is Hispanic says the woman ordered him to get into her newer Honda Accord, threatened him with deportation and then robbed him.

She then released him and fled the scene.

We need your help solving an armed robbery. The female suspect identified herself as an Immigration Enforcement Agent–detaining (newer Honda Accord) & robbing the Hispanic victim.

Authorities are now seeking to identify the woman. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.