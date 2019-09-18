Man sentenced to death for killing FL mother, raping her child

A rapist who killed a woman from Middleburg, Florida and then kidnapped and raped her 10-year-old daughter in 2014 was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

Donald Davidson Jr. pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing 37-year-old Roseann Welsh in her home five years ago.

Circuit Judge Don Lester sentenced the Clay County killer to death.

Investigators said Davidson had cut off his GPS monitor while on controlled release from prison when he strangled, stabbed and killed Welsh in her Middleburg home on Dec. 1, 2014.

After killing Welsh, investigators said Davidson stole her minivan, kidnapped and sexually assaulted her daughter before letting the child go.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the suspect knew the victim’s husband since childhood, and on the day of the murder sent the victim’s son away from the home.

The victim’s son later found his mother murdered.

Davidson was caught after a manhunt and eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted sexual battery of a victim over 12 years old, four counts of sexual battery on a victim younger than 12 years old, lewd or lascivious molestation, kidnapping, and grand theft auto.

“This case shocked the conscience of Clay County, a kidnapping of a child and rape and murder of her mother,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said. “Today brings an end to at least one chapter of the ongoing nightmare for Rosie Welsh’s children, her husband, and family.”