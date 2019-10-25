Man shot during altercation inside Florida mall

Miami-Dade police officers are reporting that a man was shot during an altercation inside the Southland Mall on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 5:04 pm at the location on 20505 South Dixie Highway.

Witnesses reported that the victim was shot when an argument broke out between him and three others that the victim possibly knew. One person in the group was said to have poured a drink on another person which led to that person pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

The unidentified 22-year-old victim was taken to the Jackson South Medical Center where he is alert and listed in stable condition.

Authorities are now searching for the three suspects who fled the scene after the victim was shot.