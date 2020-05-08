Man struck and killed by landing Southwest Airlines jet

Authorities in Austin, Texas are currently investigating the death of a man who was struck by a Southwest Airlines commercial jet while it was in the process of landing on a runway.

The incident was reported on Thursday around 8:00pm at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Southwest Airlines says he saw a man on the runway shortly after touching down.

An airport operations driver later found the body on the runway.

It is unclear if the deceased is an airport employee, however, Airport spokesperson Bryce Dubee did report that no one was supposed to be on the runway at that time.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.