Man Sues Disney To Allow Those With Autism To Skip The Lines

A Florida man wants Disney World to return to their former policy of allowing those with autism to skip the lines, suing them in federal court.

After reports of unscrupulous guests hiring disabled people to help them jump upfront, the theme park cancelled the practice in 2014.

Currently, only disabled persons who possess a Disability Access Service Card are able to reserve a spot for the rides.

The lawsuit, which will go to court in February, wants Disney to treat all disabilities in a similar fashion, rather than decide which are worthy of special treatment.