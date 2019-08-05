Man threatens to “shoot up” Florida Walmart a day after El Paso shooting

One day after a gunman killed 22 people and injured several others at a Walmart in Texas, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they arrested a 31-year-old man who reportedly had plans to shoot at customers shopping in a Florida Walmart Supercenter.

The incident was reported on Sunday in Valrico.

Authorities reported that Wayne Lee Padgett was arrested after he called the store and allegedly told employees that he planned to shoot up the store.

Officials evacuated the store which had 1,000 people inside as investigators worked to trace the location of the phone call.

Eventually authorities were able to locate Padgett at his home near Tampa. Investigators reported that they did not find a gun in the home, however, he was taken into custody and charged with filing a false report to use a firearm in a threatening manner.

As of Monday, Padgett was being held at the Hillsborough County jail on a $7,500 bond.