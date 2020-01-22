Man used lighter that looked like gun to steal a car

The West Palm Beach Police Department arrested a suspect for carjacking a Mercedes Benz in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Abraham Miller, approached the driver of the Benz near Flagler Dr., started flashing a black firearm and told him to give him the car.

The driver gave Miller his car, and he drove off southbound on Flagler.

An officer spotted the Mercedes after Miller ran a red light. The officer stopped the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

Miller confessed to stealing the car, and told officials that his brother gave him the lighter that looks like a metal gun which he used to steal the vehicle.

Miller faces charges of robbery carjacking, fleeing/eluding an officer with disregard for safety of others and driving with a suspended license.